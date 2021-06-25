Porirua Council celebrates local small businesses - announces awards finalists

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 18:06

As part of Porirua's June Business Month, in partnership the Porirua City Council and the Porirua Chamber of Commerce established the Porirua Small Business Awards to celebrate and recognise small businesses, who over the past year had innovated, grown, and given back to the community.

Alert level changes meant that the event to announce the finalists on Wednesday night (23 June) was postponed, but both the Council and Chamber are pleased to announce that the 2021 Porirua Small Business Awards finalists are as follows:

-Yum Jar NZ

-Tuk Tuk Thai Restaurant

-Runway Studio

-Poi Creations

-Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the awards were another way to celebrate and recognise our local businesses, who are doing great things in challenging times.

"There was an incredible number of applications - over 100 nominations from over 40 businesses - and the calibre of entrants was very high. It was a tough decision for the judges to narrow the list down to the finalists that we have.

"This just shows the wide spread of fantastic businesses we have here in Porirua," she says.

"The past year has been tough, but many businesses have found ways through the uncertainty, and have innovated, grown, and given back to our community," says Hamish Mexted, Porirua Chamber of Commerce Chair. "We wanted to share their stories and celebrate business excellence. This awards process recognises the resilience of many businesses over the past 12 months and provides a platform to share overcoming the ongoing challenges of Covid-19."

Applicants were asked to demonstrate business excellence and resilience over the past year through either business innovation, growth, or leadership (community contribution).

The winner of the Porirua Small Business Awards will be announced at a special Joint Awards ceremony with the Partners Porirua Young Employee Award on Tuesday 29 June, which will be a fitting end to Porirua Business Month organised to inspire, support and grow local businesses.