New Plymouth Powerball player scores $13 million

Saturday, 26 June, 2021 - 21:37

The stars have aligned for one lucky player from New Plymouth after taking home $13 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Merrilands in New Plymouth and is made up of $12 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the twelfth Powerball winner already this year and comes just three weeks after a Hamilton player won $16.5 million with Powerball First Division.

Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Wellington is currently at Alert Level 2, and the rest of the country is at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.