Moutoa floodgate opening not likely - Horizons Regional Council

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 10:37

Horizons Regional Council staff who are monitoring ManawatÅ« River levels say that an opening of the Moutoa floodgates is now unlikely.

Horizons acting river management group manager Craig Grant says Council’s gate crew will remain in place until at least later this afternoon as we are aware of more predicted rainfall of approximately 3-5 mm per hour for the next few hours. "The Manawatu River at Teacher’s College peaked at 4.9 metres at 3am this morning. A secondary peak at this site is expected later today, but will be lower than this morning’s," says Mr Grant.

"Modelling based on the most recent forecast shows that the Moutoa floodgates trigger point of 8.6 metres won’t be reached. "Hydraulic modelling shows the peak in about three hours’ time will be close to 8.57 metres. "Our aim is to maintain as much flow downstream as possible to keep channel capacity and ensure sediment disposition is minimised. "Continuous monitoring of forecasts and modelling will occur throughout the day, however we are expecting to see river levels fall after lunchtime.

"Decisions have been supported by our monitoring network. It is great to see our infrastructure assets such as stop banks, pump stations and monitoring gauges performing well throughout this event.

"NZTA advises that State Highway 56 at Opiki spillway is closed and ask anyone commuting throughout the region checks Waka Kotahi NZTA’s journey planner at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic before travelling. "Please also check with your local city and districts council with regards to surface flooding and any other rain event activities."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz

The next update will be provided after 9am this morning.