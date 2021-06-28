Project Island Song growing a weta future in Te Tai Tokerau

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 11:21

Te Rawhiti hapu (Ngati Kuta and Patukeha) and the Guardians of the Bay of Islands in Project Island Song in a partnership with Auckland Zoo are returning Aotearoa’s unique wÄtÄpunga to Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) after a 180-year absence.

This week, 81 almost fully grown wÄtÄpunga (the heavyweight of the insect world!) bred at Auckland Zoo, were released onto Ipipiri islands - Urupukapuka, Moturua, and Motuarohia - essential reinforcements to the first release of a larger number of much younger wÄtÄpunga released here in December.

Geographically these islands are at the northern most limit of this taonga species’ historic range and their regenerating forest habitats provide great wÄtÄpunga kai and refuge for these animals to thrive, and in turn, contribute to the long-term health of these ecosystems. The threatened wÄtÄpunga is the seventh endemic species and the first invertebrate to be released onto the pest-free islands of Ipipiri in the Bay of Islands. Project Island Song is a partnership between the Guardians of the Bay of Islands (a local community group), Te Rawhiti hapu (Ngati Kuta and Patukeha) and the Department of Conservation (DOC) and part of a bigger ecological restoration programme to see the maui (lifeforce) and wairua (spirit) of Ipipiri restored.

"As part of our floating classroom programme to inspire and nurture the next generation of conservationists, we were delighted to also have students from Hikurangi School with New Zealand’s ‘Bug Man’ Ruud Kleinpaste, participate in this week’s release," says Project Island Song general manager, Richard Robbins.

"Children are natural conservationists and are great at educating their parents too! We want to ensure that the passion we all have for ecological restoration flourishes in our younger generations and is shared among their friends and whanau here in Ipipiri," says Mr Robbins.

After the release Kihi Ririnui, Ngati Kuta and Patukeha mana whenua of Ipipiri, reinforced this sentiment with a powerful whakataukÄ« "Ko te manu e kai ana i te miro, nÅna te Ngahere Ko te manu e kai ana i te mÄtauranga, nÅna te Ao". The Maori proverb gives insight into "The bird that feeds from the miro berry, his is the forest. The bird that feeds from education, his is the world".

Found only in Aotearoa, wÄtÄpunga have been around for over 190 million years, and were once widespread throughout Te Tai Tokerau Northland, Auckland and their islands including Aotea (Great Barrier), but due to introduced predators decreased until they were only naturally found on Te Hauturu-o-Toi (Little Barrier).

Releases of these wÄtÄpunga onto Ipipiri islands are being made possible through an exciting three-year partnership between Project Island Song and Auckland Zoo.

"Auckland Zoo is absolutely delighted to be partnering with Te Rawhiti hapu (Ngati Kuta and Patukeha) and the Guardians of the Bay of Islands in Project Island Song," says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Animal Care and Conservation, Richard Gibson.

"Since 2012, thanks to the fantastic support and blessing of the guardians of Hauturu - NgÄti Manuhiri, and the Department of Conservation, we’ve been able to collect precious founders from Hauturu to ensure the health and success of the Zoo’s wÄtÄpunga breed-for-release programme. Having released now more than 6000 wÄtÄpunga onto five Hauraki Gulf pest-free islands (Motuora, Tiritiri Matangi, The Noises’ Otata and Motuhoropapa islands, and Motuihe), it’s very exciting to now be returning wÄtÄpunga to Iripipi islands.

"This week’s release of 81 almost fully grown wÄtÄpunga are essential reinforcements to the larger number of younger wÄtÄpunga released last year. "We know that the wider we can spread these vital invertebrates across the historic range, the safer and more secure this species will be, and the healthier these ecosystems will also be for the benefit of all."

Critical to this species recovery programme is the kaitiakitanga of all mana whenua of Te Hauturu-o-Toi, in particular NgÄti Manuhiri, NgÄtiwai, and NgÄti Rehua. We also recognise the dedication of the Little Barrier Supporters Trust. The delivery of Project Island Song wÄtÄpunga reintroduction programme is also proudly supported by the Lottery Grants Board, the Tindall Foundation and WWF-New Zealand as their Environmental Donation Manager for the Community Conservation Fund, private donors, and the generous in-kind support of our volunteers.

Wonderful wÄtÄpunga facts:

Adult female wÄtÄpunga are heavier than males and on average, weigh approximately 40 grams. The largest recorded female (gravid; with eggs) weighed 71.3 grams - larger than your average house sparrow! The females will lay eggs throughout their adult life, generally producing between 100 to 300 cigar-shaped eggs which remain underground for up to eight months before hatching.

WÄtÄpunga have been around for more than 190 million years, around as long as our tuatara, and have changed little in this time.

There are over 100 endemic species of wÄtÄ in New Zealand, including 11 species of giant wÄtÄ, of which the wÄtÄpunga is the largest.

WÄtÄpunga feed mostly on fresh leaves and prefer native plants with large leaves such as karaka, karamu, mÄmÄngi, mÄhoe, and kohekohe.

For its size, the predominantly vegetarian wÄtÄpunga produces one of the largest poo pellets of any insect. It’s nutrient rich and plays a vital role in the ecosystem, germinating, fertilising, and distributing plant seeds.

WÄtÄpunga go through 10 development stages or 'instars' before reaching adulthood, meaning they shed or moult their hard outer covering (exoskeleton) an incredible 10 times. They achieve adulthood in approximately 15 - 24 months and begin breeding one to two months after maturity. Adults can live for over a year, meaning their total lifespan from egg to adult is about three years.