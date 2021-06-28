Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru water supply at critical levels

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 13:16

Residents of Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru are being urged to reduce or stop using water immediately. Due to the most recent rainfall event, the water treatment plants located in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru are struggling to effectively treat the muddy river water for our drinking water supplies.

The community demand e.g. residents and businesses connected to the town water supplies are exceeding what the treatment plant can deliver. There is a real risk that the water supply will run-out and the community will need to rely on bottled water or water tank supplies to service their minimum requirements. Levin and Shannon Water Treatment Plants are at critical levels, the community is being encouraged to rally together as a team to conserve water usage or stop all together. This will reduce the demand on the water treatment plants and allow water storage levels to increase.

Water tankers with drinking water are located at the locations below; the community will need to bring their own clean water containers for filling. Shannon: Public toilets, Ballance Street

Levin:Levin Performing Arts Centre, Queen Street East, Levin

Carpark on the corner of Salisbury Street and Bath Street

It is likely that this water conservation notice will continue for at least 48 hours. Ways to conserve water: If it’s yellow, let it mellow

Don’t do your dishes

Don’t use your dishwasher

Don’t use your washing machine

Don’t use your bath

Don’t shower, or shower sparingly

If you shower, take a bucket with you to fill your toilet up for flushing

More water saving tips can be found on the Ministry of Health website. Search ‘saving water during water shortage’

Council’s Emergency Management Team are working hard to contact businesses, schools and vulnerable residents. We’re asking the community to share this messaging far and wide, if you need to call your family or visit your neighbours to deliver the message, please do so. Council thanks the community for their patience and cooperation.

Please use Council’s website and Facebook page for official updates and help Council get the message out by sharing.