Temporary Accommodation Service support available following flooding

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 14:23

TAS is now accepting registrations from displaced residents who need assistance finding temporary accommodation. Registrations are also still being accepted from those affected by the recent Canterbury flooding.

TAS is working to confirm the numbers and locations of houses affected, however it is clear there will be a number of households requiring temporary accommodation support.

"If the Papatoetoe tornado or the flooding in Tokomaru Bay has affected your household and you need support to find temporary accommodation, we can help," says Al Bruce, National Manager, TAS.

"Whether you need assistance finding temporary accommodation immediately or think you may need some help in the future, you can register via our website www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or by phone on 0508 754 163.

"If you are staying in accommodation provided by your district council or with friends or whÄnau, and think you will need a longer term accommodation solution while your home undergoes repairs, I’d strongly recommend you talk with TAS now about the options we have available.

"Temporary accommodation is not income or asset tested and we work with each household that requires our support to establish their needs and connect them with available accommodation.

"I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this."

Temporary accommodation differs from ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for a short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply to be used as temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.