River levels at Moutoa floodgates peaking

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 14:52

Horizons Regional Council will not be opening the Moutoa floodgates, with the ManawatÅ« River levels peaking at 8.57 metres at 1pm today. Horizons acting river management group manager Craig Grant says the river levels are at the very top of the range.

"While we will not be opening the gates, our crew will remain in place until later this afternoon.

"River levels are beginning to fall across the region and we are not anticipating any issues with channel capacity. "We’re really pleased with how our monitoring network, assets and team have worked during this rain event. "We are in touch with Horowhenua District Council who have asked residents in Levin, Shannon and Tokomaru to reduce or stop using water as their water treatment plants are struggling to effectively treat the mud, silt, and debris in the waterways. "Current treated water supply in their reservoirs are at critically low levels."

Horowhenua residents can stay up to date by looking at their Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC/

"We are also keeping an eye out on other weather events coming through, including snow and server gale warnings for Taihape, Tararua Ranges and the Desert Road from Tuesday morning," says Mr Grant. Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz