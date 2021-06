MEDIA RELEASE: Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 16:55

Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate

Napier City Council welcomes two new staff to its recently formed internal Directorate known as Te Waka Rangapū. Beverley Kemp-Harmer and Hilary Prentice were welcomed at a pōwhiri at Pukemokimoki Marae today.

Both Beverley and Hilary will be in the roles of Te Kaiwhakahaere Hononga Māori.

Beverley Kemp-Harmer comes to Council after leading Te Whare Wananga o Aotearoa for Hawke’s Bay. She is well known locally and has status as a kaikaranga (matriarch) with many tangata whenua o Ngāti Kahungunu.

Hilary Prentice has extensive knowledge of governmental processes and strategy and is also well known throughout Hawke’s Bay. Hilary most recently led a team dealing with external customers and developing internal cultural practices and policies.

"I know that both Beverley and Hilary will bring a wealth of skills to our organisation and will help develop our cultural values and needs internally," says Napier City Council Chief Executive Steph Rotarangi.

"Their appointments come at a really significant time as we engage with our community ahead of consultation on whether to establish Māori wards for Napier. However I recognise that Māori wards aren’t the only opportunity we have to increase Māori participation in decision-making."

Director of Māori Partnerships Morehu Te Tomo says both Beverley and Hilary will work closely with teams across Council to strengthen relationships with Ahuriri mana whenua and tāngata whenua.

"I am really excited about this and see the formation of the new Te Waka Rangapū Directorate as a positive step forward for us in how we relate to both Māori and our broader community," says Morehu.