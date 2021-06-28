MEDIA RELEASE: Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate

|
Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate
Napier City Council welcomes two new staff to its recently formed internal Directorate known as Te Waka RangapÅ«. Beverley Kemp-Harmer and Hilary Prentice were welcomed at a pÅwhiri at Pukemokimoki Marae today.
Both Beverley and Hilary will be in the roles of Te Kaiwhakahaere Hononga MÄori.
Beverley Kemp-Harmer comes to Council after leading Te Whare Wananga o Aotearoa for Hawke’s Bay. She is well known locally and has status as a kaikaranga (matriarch) with many tangata whenua o NgÄti Kahungunu.
Hilary Prentice has extensive knowledge of governmental processes and strategy and is also well known throughout Hawke’s Bay. Hilary most recently led a team dealing with external customers and developing internal cultural practices and policies.
"I know that both Beverley and Hilary will bring a wealth of skills to our organisation and will help develop our cultural values and needs internally," says Napier City Council Chief Executive Steph Rotarangi.
"Their appointments come at a really significant time as we engage with our community ahead of consultation on whether to establish MÄori wards for Napier. However I recognise that MÄori wards aren’t the only opportunity we have to increase MÄori participation in decision-making."
Director of MÄori Partnerships Morehu Te Tomo says both Beverley and Hilary will work closely with teams across Council to strengthen relationships with Ahuriri mana whenua and tÄngata whenua.
"I am really excited about this and see the formation of the new Te Waka RangapÅ« Directorate as a positive step forward for us in how we relate to both MÄori and our broader community," says Morehu.
