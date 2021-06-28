MEDIA RELEASE: Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 16:55

Two key appointments for new NCC Directorate

Napier City Council welcomes two new staff to its recently formed internal Directorate known as Te Waka RangapÅ«. Beverley Kemp-Harmer and Hilary Prentice were welcomed at a pÅwhiri at Pukemokimoki Marae today.

Both Beverley and Hilary will be in the roles of Te Kaiwhakahaere Hononga MÄori.

Beverley Kemp-Harmer comes to Council after leading Te Whare Wananga o Aotearoa for Hawke’s Bay. She is well known locally and has status as a kaikaranga (matriarch) with many tangata whenua o NgÄti Kahungunu.

Hilary Prentice has extensive knowledge of governmental processes and strategy and is also well known throughout Hawke’s Bay. Hilary most recently led a team dealing with external customers and developing internal cultural practices and policies.

"I know that both Beverley and Hilary will bring a wealth of skills to our organisation and will help develop our cultural values and needs internally," says Napier City Council Chief Executive Steph Rotarangi.

"Their appointments come at a really significant time as we engage with our community ahead of consultation on whether to establish MÄori wards for Napier. However I recognise that MÄori wards aren’t the only opportunity we have to increase MÄori participation in decision-making."

Director of MÄori Partnerships Morehu Te Tomo says both Beverley and Hilary will work closely with teams across Council to strengthen relationships with Ahuriri mana whenua and tÄngata whenua.

"I am really excited about this and see the formation of the new Te Waka RangapÅ« Directorate as a positive step forward for us in how we relate to both MÄori and our broader community," says Morehu.