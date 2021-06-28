River levels at Moutoa flood gates beginning to recede - council

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 17:50

Horizons Regional Council staff that were placed at the Moutoa flood gates for a potential activation are now being stood down as the river has reached a point where staff are comfortable the gates will not need to be opened.

Horizons acting river management group manager Craig Grant says the river levels are slowly beginning to recede.

"We would like to thank everybody for their cooperation during this time, and will now begin notifying farmers of this update so they have daylight to move stock.

"This is a success for Horizons, the infrastructure has performed as expected allowing us to keep the flood gates closed and the land in the vicinity protected.

"While the water has started to recede it will take some time for it to look as though the levels are dropping."

This will be our final update.

For Horowhenua residents who have affected water supply they can find further updates by looking at their Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC/

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website horizons.govt.nz

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz