Dunedin City Council announces two appointments

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 17:40

DCC appointments strengthen leadership and delivery

The appointment of two new senior managers at the Dunedin City Council is an exciting step in streamlining the organisation’s leadership and improving efficiency.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says she is delighted to announce the appointment of Claire Austin and Robert West to two new executive leadership roles within the DCC.

Ms Austin, who works for the Ministry of Justice in Wellington, will join the DCC as its new General Manager Customer and Regulatory.

Mr West, who is currently the DCC’s Acting General Manager City Services, will take up the newly-created role of General Manager Corporate and Quality.

Ms Graham says the appointments are part of the DCC’s wider restructure, and both high-calibre leaders will benefit the organisation and the city enormously.

"Our focus is on delivery - getting stuff done for our community - and I’m excited to have these key appointments in place.

"Claire’s skills will bring an external focus to how we do things at the DCC, adding a fresh set of eyes that draws on her considerable experience, and Rob is a proven performer who will help drive improvements in the way we serve our ratepayers."

Ms Austin has over 20 years’ strategic, operational and regulatory leadership experience in both New Zealand and Australia’s government and charitable sectors.

Most recently, as the Ministry of Justice’s General Manager Sector Strategy, Evidence and Investment, she has provided advice and support to the Justice Sector Leadership Board, monitored seven Justice Sector Crown Entities and chaired the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

Previously she was Chief Executive of the Cancer Society of New Zealand and Age Concern New Zealand and Chief Executive of the Royal NZ College of GPs, among other public sector and non-governmental organisation roles.

She also has strong family and educational links to Dunedin and is looking forward to returning to the city.

"People and their wellbeing are very important to me, and I am excited to be moving back to Dunedin and joining the DCC team."

Mr West has a background of more than 30 years in health roles in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, including 10 years in management roles at the Southern District Health Board.

He came to healthcare from a fine arts background, having attended art school before taking a position as an artist in residence at a mental health facility in the United Kingdom.

He relocated to Dunedin 23 years ago, and the bulk of his health experience has been working in community and rehabilitation services including at the SDHB, where he was General Manager Older Persons, Rehabilitation and Community Services.

Mr West joined the DCC in late 2017 as Group Manager Parks and Recreation, before moving into his Acting General Manager role last year.

Mr West says relationships will be a key focus as he works to improve the delivery of services for ratepayers.

"People are at the centre of everything we do, whether it’s working with staff or our ratepayers. I’m really looking forward to getting started and working to improve what we can offer our communities."

Ms Graham says the appointments complete the restructuring of the DCC’s executive leadership team, and the organisation’s focus can now shift to the ambitious programme of work ahead.