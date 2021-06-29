Prison official censors human rights newsletter - People Against Prisons Aotearoa

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 07:56

A human rights newsletter for prisoners has been banned, in what campaigners are calling a serious breach of free speech. The newsletter Take No Prisoners is regularly published by the community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa.

The group can reveal paperwork showing that a senior prison official has decided to ban and confiscate copies of the newsletter. People Against Prisons Aotearoa says the Department of Corrections’ decision to ban the newsletter violates the Bill of Rights Act.

"Take No Prisoners is a newsletter telling incarcerated people what their human rights are and how they can defend them," says People Against Prisons Aotearoa’s spokesperson Emilie RÄkete. "We are telling prisoners how the law says they must be treated and discussing non-violent strategies they can use to ensure the law is observed. Instead of welcoming accountability, Corrections has decided to clamp down."

The latest edition, titled "Corrections Doesn’t Want You to Read This," was distributed to hundreds of prisoners and published online weeks ago. Documents received by the group indicate that Corrections Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales censored the human rights newsletter because it would "pose a threat to the security of the prison." People Against Prisons Aotearoa rejects this allegation.

"Corrections is trying to silence lawful, non-violent criticism of the government. Criticism of this kind is essential to a democratic society. Freedom of the press, enshrined in the Bill of Rights Act, exists to protect publications like Take No Prisoners," says RÄkete. "Telling people in prison that they have rights and should peacefully resist the violation of those rights is why freedom of expression exists."

"More than that, this censorship is going to backfire. The Waikeria Uprising occurred because Corrections gave incarcerated people no meaningful way to address their problems. Our newsletter aims to help incarcerated people get organised so that they can collectively present their grievances to prison management in a controlled and non-violent way. Our goal is to make further uprisings unnecessary, but this unlawful and unjustifiable censorship by Corrections makes them more likely to occur."

"It is very telling that Neil Beales thinks that information on prisoners’ human rights threatens the security of the prison. What does this say about conditions in the prison system? This attitude is exactly why we publish our newsletter."