Te reo lessons worth the mahi

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 11:50

As part of a suite of efforts to improve speaking confidence and language skills, Waitaki District Council staff have been offered the chance to attend te reo classes at the Oamaru Language School this year. Elected members were the first to receive training and education around the pre-European history of the district, and the language classes will tie in with efforts being made across Council to use te reo more widely, such as a glossary of frequently used phrases and a guideline for the correct use of macrons when writing place names - intended to be included in the revised staff induction booklet.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said the language skills came in handy when it came to formal ceremonies and proper protocols. "We’re an increasingly multi-cultural community so to be able to do welcomes in our official languages as well as other international languages is all part of being an inclusive and welcoming community. I know it can be quite challenging for non te reo speakers and so it is a case of insuring they’re not excluded at the same time as we are including others."

Gerard Quinn, our Economic Development Manager, says: "Ko Gerard toku ingoa, ko au te Kaiwhakahaere o te Whakawhanake Ohaoha mÅ te Kaunihera Ä-Rohe o Waitaki. (My name is Gerard Quinn and I’m the Economic Development Manager for the Waitaki District Council). This immersion in te reo MÄori has rounded out my appreciation for te ao MÄori (the MÄori world perspective) in so many ways and has given me a wider lens through which to consider how we all can participate in and benefit more from our community and economic development of Waitaki district".

Waitaki’s Planning Manager Hamish Barrell said the Oamaru Language School night courses weren’t about providing a superficial ‘tourists go to guide’ for the language but a grounding in how to structure te reo in practical everyday conversation. "Planning are developing individual mihi’s and this is giving us confidence in some of the practical conversations with local runanga we are involved in from the Te Mokihi (Mackenzie Alignment) programme, Papakainga housing and wahi tupuna. These skills help set people up for a future of ever greater te reo usage in New Zealand and incorporation of Maori cultural values through Local Government and RM Reform. Kei hea mai (terrific)!"

Lisa Potaka Ross has always had a desire to speak te reo MÄori as a wahine MÄori who grew up in a predominantly PÄkehÄ world. Now in her role as Kairuruku/Bicultural Coordinator and Branches at Waitaki district libraries she is charged with providing public initiatives to develop mÄtauranga MÄori.

"This year we have been absolutely blessed and privileged to be under the tutelage of Tania Williams who is a kaiako (teacher) of the TÄkina method. She travels from Åtepoti (Dunedin) to take two evening TÄkina classes and teaches other te reo classes in the Åamaru area on the same day. I feel that my progress in te reo has increased hugely since she began taking our class. She has an ‘X Factor’ when it comes to imparting her knowledge of Te Ao MÄori. If you were to look at our class attendance sheets since Tania began teaching our group, you would find very few absences. This, I think, is real testimony to her delivery. Nobody wants to miss a thing.

The other hugely important component to the classes is the the tikanga MÄori that weaves itself into our sessions. Te reo MÄori cannot be learned in isolation from tikanga. You can’t have one without the other. Every class begins and ends with karakia and waiata and we each have a newfound confidence in using mihi and reciting our pepeha to a group of people. Now at the library our whÄnau begins each day with karakia and waiata and we all have a greater sense of calm and collectedness as we begin our day."