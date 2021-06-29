Oil spill team well prepared - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 12:57

Gisborne marine oil spill responders were put to the test yesterday in a simulation exercise at the inner harbour.

A group of 32 team members deployed oil catchment booms and operated skimmers, while Maritime NZ national on-scene commander Mick Courtnell was there to supervise the exercise and assess the responders. Mr Courtnell said the conditions were challenging but the team took control and worked together to get the booms out in good time.

"It’s good to practice in foul weather as well as fair weather, as we can’t predict the conditions for a real incident.

"The closer we can get the training to what the real thing could look like, the easier the transition will be for our responders."

Funded by the NZ Oil Pollution Fund, the exercises are run twice a year to ensure that regions are prepared to respond to a marine oil spill. The training involved staff from Council, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency NZ, Eastland Port, Whaia TÄ«tÄ«rangi, and a variety of other local companies.

"We had a lot of new faces involved in the training which creates good team dynamics. It was really great to see a local team join together for one common cause - to look after their beautiful, natural environment."