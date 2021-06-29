Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 14:04

Matariki Williams (NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Whakaue, NgÄti Hauiti, Taranaki) has been appointed as Pou HÄ«tori MÄori Matua Senior MÄori Historian in Te Pae WÄnanga (the Research and Publishing team) at ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"Nau mai, haere mai ki te whare o te ManatÅ« Taonga - we welcome Matariki today," says Pou Arataki o Te Pae WÄnanga/ Chief Historian Neill Atkinson.

"The role of Senior MÄori Historian helps to ensure the diverse histories of Aotearoa New Zealand are preserved and shared for future generations. The role is also focused on supporting iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori to advance their aspirations, and help all New Zealanders to appreciate, understand and engage with MÄori history.

"We are delighted that such an accomplished researcher, curator and communicator of MÄori history is joining us, to support our Te Tai Treaty Settlements Stories programme as well as Te Ara - The Encyclopaedia of New Zealand and our work across a range of other projects.

"Matariki joins us from Te Papa where she has been Curator MÄtauranga MÄori. Her experience in the sector will be a valued and beneficial addition to our history team."

She also co-wrote the award-winning book Protest Tautohetohe: Objects of Resistance, Persistence and Defiance, is a co-founder and co-editor of ATE Journal of MÄori Art, and has appeared in the recent television series National Treasures.

Williams says: "The telling of history is often associated with authority and power, and assumed to be something that has happened. I’m excited to join ManatÅ« Taonga and work on projects where these assumptions will be challenged because history is made around us every day. With Te Tai Treaty Settlement Stories, there exists a benchmark for histories to be told from Iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau perspectives. It is critical that we understand that MÄori history is this history of Aotearoa New Zealand and I pay specific respect to Dr Monty Soutar and Leanne Tamaki for holding this space before me. Nei rÄ te mihi whakahirahira ki a rÄua."

Williams fills the role previously held by historian Dr Monty Soutar who was with the Ministry for 10 years and departed ManatÅ« Taonga in March this year.