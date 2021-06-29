'Overwhelming support for students, school and board' following report release

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 13:43

The release yesterday of the findings from a sexual harassment survey commissioned by Christchurch Girls’ High School / Te Kura o Hine Waiora, continues to attract support from all around the country.

Concerning trends in the survey, related to how young women and the rainbow community are dealing with sexual harassment in their lives, included the reporting of 20 cases of rape, three of group rape and hundreds of examples of sexual harassment amongst the more than 700 students who took part in the survey.

School Principal, Christine O’Neill, says police are at the school again today, speaking with Year groups in their own assembly. The feedback from students yesterday was "we are not alone" and it was this that brought a number of them forward to report their experiences.

"Three girls came forward yesterday to formally report incidents and nine have spoken with police and our counsellors, and are considering more formal reporting. They are being well supported. The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students remain our number one priorities A number of students went home yesterday after the morning assembly at which we told them about the survey. There’s no doubt the information were triggering for some students," says Ms O’Neill.

Detective Inspector, Gregory Murton, who is assisting Christchurch Girls’ High says he expects more girls to come forward.

"We often see this. As one feels they can come forward, others do too. That’s why shining a light on this unacceptable behaviour and supporting people to report it, is so important," he says.

Christine O’Neill hopes the wider conversation that has resulted around Aotearoa following the report release yesterday, continues and develops so that the additional research and education that she believes is urgently needed, is implemented as soon as possible.

"The kÅrero now must happen between Ministers, schools, community support agencies and the Education Review Office (ERO). As our Head Girl Amiria Tikao said so eloquently yesterday, we have lit the fuse; it must not be allowed to go out," she says.