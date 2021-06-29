Taupo District Council adopts Long-term Plan 2021-2031

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 15:13

After considering 474 submissions and hearing from more than 50 individuals and organisations, TaupÅ District Council today adopted its Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

Deputy mayor Christine Rankin said council has set new strategic goals that will not only service our community well today, but also for many years to come.

"We’ve listened to the community and delivered across a range of priorities such as major investment in core infrastructure across the district, improving access to safe drinking water, strengthening our response to climate change and better outcomes to address housing issues.

"We are, of course, delivering services and initiatives that will support our unique communities directly. While we are united as one district, it’s important to understand what’s required for specific communities, and we’ve included long term planning to deliver this," said Ms Rankin.

"We believe the decisions we’ve made in finalising this plan hold us in good stead moving forward and will ensure the TaupÅ District is, and will remain, a great place to live."

An increase to the fees and charges for new developments and subdivisions was also adopted. These development contributions help fund the necessary facilities and infrastructure to support the growth of the district and provide new or upgraded infrastructure for water, wastewater, stormwater, transport services and reserves. For more information on development contributions, head to the TaupÅ District Council website.

The projected average rates rise for the first year of the plan is 8.7 per cent, followed by 7.3 and 3.7 per cent for the second and third years.

For more information on the Long-term Plan 2021-2031, head to taupo.govt.nz/ltp.