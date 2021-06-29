Back to basics in the outdoors this winter

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 14:50

Police are reminding people to follow basic safety advice when heading out into New Zealand’s back country this winter.

New Zealanders love to get outdoors - be it hunting, fishing, tramping, four-wheel driving, mountain biking or skiing.

With any outdoor activity there are risks involved, however there are a number of basic steps people can take to ensure they don’t become the subject of a Search and Rescue operation.

Tell someone what your plans are, including specific intentions about where you’re going and what time you’ll be back.

This will save valuable time in the event something goes wrong as rescuers can be directed to the right search area straight away.

If you’re taking children with you, think about their age and capabilities.

Have a plan for how you will all manage if you get stranded somewhere for a long period of time or have to walk a large distance for help.

Driving, walking, or boating into an isolated region is risky.

Take two separate, waterproof ways of communicating such as a cell phone (if there is reception), radio, satellite device, or personal locator beacon.

This could be lifesaving if things go wrong.

Check the weather and water conditions before you go - winter can be harsh and the situation can change quickly.

For more information, including the Plan My Walk app, check out the Mountain Safety Council website here or read the Land Safety Code here.