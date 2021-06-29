Representation review to determine council seats

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 16:05

TaupÅ District Council is asking for residents and ratepayers’ feedback on its initial proposal for the district’s representation arrangements for the next two local government elections.

Council is required to take a fresh look at how many elected members there are and what communities they represent across the district following its recent decision to establish a MÄori ward.

Legal, Risk and Governance Manager Nigel McAdie said the review aims to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities, which will in turn provide an effective voice and strengthens local democracy.

"The review will cover how many councillors we should have, which geographical areas should have a guaranteed councillor (if any), the boundaries and name of our new MÄori ward, and whether we should have community boards."

The initial proposal approved at today’s council meeting is for the following arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections:

- TaupÅ Ward (7 councillors). This is the status quo.

- Mangakino/Pouakani Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

- TaupÅ East Rural Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

- Turangi/Tongariro Ward (1 councillor). This is a reduction from 2 councillors.

- One district-wide MÄori Ward (2 councillors). The decision to introduce this ward has already been made and is not in the scope of the review, though how it should work is.

- Mayor elected at large

The council is also proposing to disestablish the Turangi-Tongariro Community Board from October 2022, with its role instead to be undertaken by two new council committees, including one to be equally co-governed between council and NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua, the mana whenua (the iwi that holds authority) of the TÅ«rangitukua rohe (area) that includes the TÅ«rangi township and its surrounds.

"We believe these proposed changes will ensure that the Turangi community has a strong voice at Council, and influence over local decisions on council services. It also aligns with our ongoing relationship and work to establish a Mana Whakahono relationship agreement with NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua in this area.

"We strongly encourage members of our community to have their say on the proposed changes," said Mr McAdie.

Consultation will open on 7 July and close at 4.30pm, 9 August 2021. For more information and to have your say head to taupo.govt.nz/consultation from 7 July.