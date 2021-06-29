Have your say on changes to Acacia Bay off lead dog areas - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 16:47

Taupō District Council is encouraging residents to have their say on changes to off-lead dog areas in Acacia Bay.

This follows a recent review and consultation of the Control of Dogs Bylaw earlier in the year.

Policy Manager Nick Carroll said this additional consultation period will allow further feedback specifically for changes in Acacia Bay.

"We have been made aware that local residents in Acacia Bay did not receive communication targeted to them regarding the initial consultation earlier in the year, due to issues with newspaper circulation.

"While we used a number of different channels to ensure residents were made aware of the consultation and engagement processes, we have decided to ask for further feedback specifically regarding the proposal to replace Besley Park with the stormwater gully between Acacia Bay Road and Reeves Road as an off-leash dog exercise area.

"While Besley Park is to remain a dog-friendly environment, dogs will be required to be on-lead," he said.

Taupō district residents are encouraged to have their say by heading to our website. Submissions will be open between Friday, 9 July and Monday 9 August.