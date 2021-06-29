Thank you to everyone who made a submission - Waitaki District Council

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 16:56

Council’s projected budget and work programme for the next 10 years is complete with the final adoption of the document today. After considering 435 submissions from the community, Council has now agreed on a number of projects including the proposed indoor sports and events centre, sealing a portion of Tutu Hill Road, support for the Vanished World Centre in Duntroon, a community walkway in Dunback and the fencing of the skatepark and kids’ bike park in Palmerston, just to name a few.

Much of Council’s work relates to maintaining and renewing our infrastructure to enable us to provide drinking water, wastewater disposal, our transport network and sport and recreation opportunities. The majority of our spending (approximately 70%) is related to our $831 million asset base. In particular, this 10-year plan marks the greatest investments ever for our roading network and our water infrastructure. These key services require the increased investment to deal with more and heavier vehicle numbers on our roads and higher standards for drinking water and wastewater treatment than have been demanded previously.

Mayor Gary Kircher said, "None of us are happy with where we ended up from a rates increase point of view, but we must invest in our key infrastructure to keep up with demand and increased standards, roading being a classic example. It is important to note that the plan for Year 1 (starting on July 1, 2021) is set in stone, but each year after that it will be reviewed and adjusted as required. It is my expectation that we will be able to reduce some of that future expenditure and relieve pressure on rates. Essentially, it’s about delivering services people want at a price they can afford."

Deputy Mayor Melanie Tavendale said, "Our community development team is increasingly called upon to respond to funding opportunities and to develop strategies to respond to a large number of community issues and opportunities. The LTP provides some much-needed resource in this area. This funding will enable Council to front-foot the Future For Local Government discussion, aimed at bringing an increase in funding and services to our community."

Councillor Bill Kingan said, "Roads and footpaths do cost a lot to maintain and improve. Something like $11.5 million this year extending to over $15 million in 10 years’ time. We do have 1800 kms of roads though (1200 gravel) and 166 kms of footpaths. Our water supply will cost $7.5 million to operate this year. This will cost over $12 million in 10 years’ time due to increased standards and demand."

Once again, thank you to everyone who provided a submission. The LTP document will be available online and from Waitaki district offices and libraries from July 29.