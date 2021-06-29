Government action begun due to Modern Slavery Act petition

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 16:30

37,007 New Zealanders have called on the Government to bring in a Modern Slavery Act, in a petition organised by Trade Aid and World Vision.

The petition was presented to Minister Michael Wood today, along with an Open Letter signed by 110 businesses, calling for the Government to act.

Trade Aid and World Vision and many other supporters headed to Parliament today to present Minister Michael Wood a collective petition, along with a business community Open Letter calling for moves towards a Modern Slavery Act.

Minister Wood accepted the petition and he said work on the issue is already underway. He said he has convened a modern slavery legislation leadership group, led by Rob Fyfe, to advise the Government on what the Modern Slavery Act should look like and that the group has already started conversations. "There is an urgent imperative to act", Minister Wood said.

The National Director of World Vision, Grant Bayldon, agrees. "40 million people are in modern slavery around the world right now," he says. "That’s just not acceptable. This legislation will have a positive impact for the most vulnerable in our global community."

"This legislation has been a long time coming. We join a global movement that is seeing firm action and positive outcomes," says Trade Aid CEO Geoff White. "This Modern Slavery Act levels the business playing field and means consumers can expect slavery-free goods."

Trade Aid and World Vision were pleased to receive strong support from MPs from Labour, National and the Greens at today’s event. Michael Wood, Marja Lubeck, Shanan Halbert, Christopher Luxon, Simeon Brown, Simon O'Connor, Chris Penk, Eugenie Sage, and Elizabeth Kerekere all attended.

Christopher Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand told the crowd that a Modern Slavery Act would be good for business. "I didn't think we’d have this scourge sitting in our world today. I didn't think slavery would exist." he said. "You can see the problem, but what will you do about the problem? That’s really the challenge for all of us, whether we’re in Government, or the community, or in business."