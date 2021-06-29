Heavy swells expected to have worst impact between 9pm and 3am

Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 - 22:35

Heavy swells are currently hitting Wellington’s South Coast with the worst impacts expected following tonight’s high tide at 9pm through until around 3am tomorrow morning.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) Regional Manager Jeremy Holmes says the latest data from MetService shows the swells are likely to reach a high of around 6.5 metres overnight and are expected to start reducing in size after 3am.

"An Emergency Mobile Alert has been sent to residents in the properties from numbers 53 to 194 Breaker Bay Road requiring them to evacuate. Checkpoints manned by NZ Police and Fulton Hogan have been set up at either end of that residential area.

"Police, along with emergency response staff, have door knocked each of the houses in that area advising people to leave immediately.

"We are aware that some residents have expressed concern about the safety of their properties overnight, but we can assure residents along Breaker Bay Road that a Police presence will be there throughout the night, and no one will be let through those checkpoints."

The checkpoints were established at 6pm and will be in place until midday tomorrow once the threat is gone and any debris has been cleared.

"Residents in Wellington’s South Coast, and the Wairarapa Coast will still need to be vigilant tomorrow morning as the next high tide is expected at 9am."

Residents all along Wellington’s South Coast are still being advised to stay away from the water and avoid driving along coastal roads.

"Council teams and contractors are on standby on Wellington’s South Coast, the Wairarapa Coast, and in Petone and Eastbourne should any debris need to be cleared from roads or road closures be needed overnight.

"Fire and Emergency NZ are also on stand-by on Wellington’s South Coast where the worst effects are expected," Mr Holmes says.

If any South Coast residents need support with accommodation they can call Wellington City Council on 04 499 4444. Anyone who feels they are in immediate danger should call 111.