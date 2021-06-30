Update on swell warnings across the Wellington region - WREM

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 09:09

Wellington City Council has announced Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to all traffic, including residents, until a safety review is done at 10am today.

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter says he is taking a precautionary approach based on continuing advice from MetService and NIWA that big southerly swells will continue to hit Wellington’s south coast during high tide this morning (about 9am).

"The risk profile is worse than high tide last night due to the wave energy."

The local state of emergency declared yesterday afternoon will be reviewed later this morning.

Mr Baxter says waves overtopped the coastal roads in a number of areas early today, including in Breaker Bay - and contracting crews have a big job to clear debris from roadways.

Owhiro Bay Parade to the west of the bridge will also remain closed to all but residents’ traffic this morning while the roadway is cleared.

Heavy swells are still expected in the Wairarapa coast, and Cape Palliser Road remains closed at Te Kopi and at the DOC station at Huripi river. Further assessment will be done later this morning. Hinekura Road remains closed as advised on Thursday.

There are no roads closed in Lower Hutt, and Hutt City Council contractors were out clearing debris from roads overnight.

People can stay up to date with the latest information by following their local council’s facebook page or checking council websites.