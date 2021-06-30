Chief Executive, Ministry for Ethnic Communities appointed

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 13:01

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Mervin Singham as Chief Executive, Ministry for Ethnic Communities.

The Ministry will be the Government’s chief advisor on ethnic communities, ethnic diversity and the inclusion of ethnic communities in wider society.

The Government decided on 2 December 2020 to elevate the Office of Ethnic Communities to a departmental agency. The agency will be officially established on Thursday, 1 July.

"I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Singham to this role," Ms Quilter said.

"Mr Singham is a respected and seasoned leader in the Public service with a demonstrated record of delivering for ethnic communities."

Mr Singham is currently the Executive Director of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions (the Royal Commission), a role he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Mr Singham held a number of executive leadership roles at the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), including Director, Office of Ethnic Affairs. Before joining DIA Mr Singham was Chief Mediator at the Human Rights Commission.

Mr Singham is a collaborative leader who has extensive experience working effectively with ethnic communities.

"I am confident he will bring diverse communities together," said Ms Quilter.

Mr Singham has been appointed for five years from 1 July 2021.