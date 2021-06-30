Slower speeds and better traffic flow at problem intersections - Gore District Council

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 13:29

Slower speeds around schools and better traffic flow at problem intersections have been among the successful outcomes of the Gore District Council’s Streets Alive trials.

The three-month trials, part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovative Streets programme, ended at the weekend (27 June). As a result, the Council’s Streets Alive team is a good way through withdrawing the initiatives, including the contentious concrete planters.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks acknowledged there were some aspects of the trials many people found confronting. Unfortunately, these detracted from the successes, such as reducing the speed of vehicles around schools and easing road crossing, he said.

"Before the trials, the average speed in Coutts Road during the peak school hours was 55km/hr. One driver recorded going over 140km/hr.

"During the trials, the average speed dropped to 48km/hr - that has to be good."

Roading Asset Manager Peter Standring said the Council would be looking at ways to continue encouraging drivers to slow down in town, especially around schools.

"We don’t want to lose the safety improvements the trials have provided."

The consequences for a pedestrian hit by a car increases significantly as speed increases, he said.

"If a person’s hit by a car travelling at 30km/hr, there is a 10% chance they would die. At 50km/hr, there’s a 75% chance of a fatality.

"And if the car was travelling at 65km/hr, the odds of survival are just 5%."

Mr Standring said the Council was looking forward to getting the feedback from several surveys completed in the last three weeks.

"The feedback will give us some direction about what people want to see become part of our streetscape in the future."

A survey of Irk Street businesses found 74% were positive or very positive about the trials in the street. They liked the outdoor seating and said the changes made the area more welcoming and vibrant.

The majority of businesses wanted some or all of the trials to become permanent.

Mr Standring said the temporary furniture in Irk Street was likely to stay short-term, while the Council works with businesses to develop a permanent solution.

The Council would also be talking with Main Street businesses about the potential for temporarily repurposing some of the street furniture from the pocket parks.

"One of the key themes to come out of our early community engagement was the need for seating around the town, especially for the elderly. If businesses were interested, we could trial seating in other areas."

The Council would leave the roundabouts and intersection changes in place until it was able to analyse all the feedback, he said.

All the concrete planter pots were being removed. Many had already found new homes, Mr Standring said.

"We’ve been approached by schools and community groups keen to repurpose the planters."

Anyone interested in the planters should email the Streets Alive team streetsalive@goredc.govt.nz. Preference would be given to community groups, sports clubs and schools.