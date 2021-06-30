Locals on the tools as part of Taupo Airport upgrade

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 14:26

Local contractors have been confirmed for the next stage of the upgrade to the TaupÅ Airport Terminal and the Airport carpark. The upgrade will see the construction of a new terminal building designed by local architects Stephenson and Turner and built by Watts Construction, as well as improved parking facilities to be constructed by CAMEX. This work follows on from an upgrade of the Airport’s water and wastewater infrastructure in 2020.

The project has a budget of $9.237 million and will be funded with $3.367 million allocated in Council’s 2018-28 Long-term Plan, a $5 million grant from the Crown’s Provincial Development Unit, and $870,000 from the Ministry of Transport.

The existing airport terminal was built in 1979, and chief executive Gareth Green said that the new terminal and improved parking would be of great benefit to locals and visitors alike.

"Our district is growing and more and more of our community are moving around the country for work or travel," Mr Green said. "This upgrade makes that much more convenient, but it also means that visitors are given a really great first impression of our district - and an equally great impression when they fly out."

Airport manager Rhys Frearson said that the upgrade was a considerable boost to the district’s transport infrastructure and it would be followed at a later date by an expansion of the Airport apron to allow for additional capacity. "At peak times, when we have multiple scheduled passenger aircraft services on the tarmac at the same time, the current building is really stretched beyond capacity," he said. "The new terminal is going make a huge difference to our operational capability, whilst providing a great customer experience and leaving a lasting impression for those passing through."

The new terminal will be constructed alongside the existing building so as to minimise disruption. Work is scheduled to get underway in July and project manager Philip King said the central government funding had been secured at a critical time for the district’s growth and welcomed Council’s decision to press ahead with the development. "We’re excited that physical works are set to get underway," he said. "There’s been a big team committed to getting the design perfected, and to have secured one of our local building companies to undertake the terminal construction tops it off for us. We’re grateful for the Provincial Development Unit and Ministry of Transport’s financial contribution and overall support of this project, and for recognising TaupÅ Airport is an important component of our district’s connectivity infrastructure."

Construction is expected to get underway in July. We will keep the community updated with disruptions but please be mindful and give yourself plenty of time to check in.