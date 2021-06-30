New Plymouth man pleads guilty for possession of child exploitation material

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 16:08

A New Plymouth man has been sentenced to 3 years 9 months after appearing in the New Plymouth District Court yesterday, after pleading guilty to a number of counts of possessing and distributing objectionable videos depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children following an investigation by Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

David Geoffrey Abraham, 49, currently in Wanganui Prison for unrelated offences, was charged after child sexual abuse material was found on his laptop and mobile device following a referral from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Abraham was found to be viewing and distributing material via a number of social media platforms.

Tim Houston, Manager of the Digital Child Exploitation Team said that this investigation highlighted the importance of the department being part of a global partnership committed to protecting children.

"Distributing child sexual abuse images is a borderless crime and requires a collective international response," he said.

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable materials of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced".

DIA was supported by the Customs Child Exploitation Online Team and NZ Police with the execution of the search warrant during this investigation. "Child sexual abuse imagery is not a victimless crime, it involves real children forced into sexual acts and the Tri-Agency partnership highlights the value in working together with partner law enforcement agencies to combat online child sexual exploitation" says Houston. Abraham’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is required to register as a child sex offender.

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, Child Abuse: Directory for information and support

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour, you should contact organisations such as,

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257

Or local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

The Department of Internal Affairs uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.