Waimakariri District Council comment on latest release of Three Waters information

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 10:32

Please attribute the below to Mayor Dan Gordon:

The release of new information from the Government about Three Waters Reform proposals means we now have an idea of the shape and ownership models of the proposed entities.

There are a lot of broad statements being made and questions that need to be answered. I’m concerned the information provided only paints part of the picture.

Like all Councils we recognise the need to invest more in Three Waters. This isn’t anything new.

We take great pride in providing our communities with safe and reliable drinking water.

Over the last 20 years we’ve invested over $100M in water infrastructure which is high quality and have a planned programme to ensure it stays this way. We have a 100 year strategy to fund these assets for our community.

The advertising campaign the Government are using trivialises a very important matter and doesn’t fairly represent the realities of water services and quality in New Zealand. We found out yesterday the cost of this campaign is $3.5M which is an outrageous waste of taxpayer money.

I question how they’ve worked out the huge efficiencies available given the proposal says it’s going to increase staffing by thousands of people.

Our own financials and modelling doesn’t support their underlying argument and we are still waiting to see the detailed financial modelling and assumptions (beyond a dashboard) that they’ve used.

Until we receive this, myself and Councillors can’t have an honest conversation with our communities on these proposals so they can make an informed decision.

I remain extremely concerned about the pace and urgency of this reform and hope this remains a choice for our community to make. This is a point I strongly made to the Minister of Local Government when we met two weeks ago and have reiterated since.