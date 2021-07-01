Compost is a pot of gold for local community group - Hamilton CC

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 12:00

A truckload of Tronpost, compost made from Hamilton’s kerbside food scraps, has been delivered to Caro Park in Fairfield.

The delivery was made on Tuesday, as part of a new arrangement between Hamilton City Council and local community group Progress to Health.

Council’s contractors EnviroWaste carefully moved the large truck down the driveway to the repurposed park formally known as Hamilton United Women’s Bowling Club.

The large pile that was delivered is the final product of a 10-12-week process that sees Hamilton’s food scraps from green kerbside bins sent to Hampton Downs. From there, it’s mixed with green waste and turned into compost, with a portion returned to Council each month for the community to use freely.

"This a great example of a simple but effective partnership between our council and the community which delivers a win-win for all of us," Mayor Paula Southgate said.

"Turning Hamilton’s food waste into something that helps others is perfect and I’d love to see more of these initiatives."

The delivery was the outcome of an ongoing relationship between Council and Progress to Health, a 25-year-running non-government organisation, supporting people with their mental health conditions.

Progress to Health Chief Executive Karen Covell explained that the opportunity was too good to turn down and leaped at the chance to get some Tronpost to use in the community garden.

"We took over the lease of the facility in 2019 with the aim of turning the old bowling green into a bustling community garden and activity area for the community to enjoy.

"We’ve made a brilliant start to this with help from Council and this wonderful compost that will soon feed the variety of plants and vegetables we grow, in turn feeding the people we work with."

Covell said it’s not just about supporting people with mental health conditions, it’s also about providing for relatives, neighbours or even somebody across the road.

"Our ultimate aim is to create communities without barriers, and this garden demonstrates that."

If you are part of a community group that may have a use for some Tronpost please get in touch with our friendly customer support team.