Wild Rain Vodka takes out top trophies at NZ Spirits Awards Ceremony

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 12:48

One of the West Coast region’s fastest growing businesses, Reefton Distilling Co. are continuing to make a name for themselves and their hometown through their international award-winning small batch distilled spirits.

Last weekend saw this relative newcomer to the spirits industry, achieve one of the highest accolades at this year’s New Zealand Spirits Awards Ceremony. Their Wild Rain Vodka was proclaimed a double Champion Trophy Winner and awarded the trophy for Best New Zealand Vodka in Category, together with the trophy for Best Overall Vodka in Category. This year’s awards ceremony was held on the evening of Friday 25 June and saw close to 200 members of the spirits industry gather together at The Hilton, in Auckland to celebrate the best local and international spirits in New Zealand.

Reefton Distilling Co. Founder and Chief Executive Patsy Bass commented, "This is an enormous endorsement of the hard work and commitment from our team over the last 2.5 years, as they strive to keep Reefton and the West Coast at the forefront of Spirits in New Zealand, and now the world.

Bass added "If there had been an award for the loudest woops of delight for any trophy announcement, the Reefton tables would have taken that too."

Standing with the best

This award is an incredible achievement, especially when up against stiff competition from both well-known New Zealand and International Vodka brands.

On announcing the trophies, the panel of judges complimented Wild Rain Vodka for "having a lovely soft mouth feel, while being a clean, very well-structured product - absolutely fantastic".

This double Champion Trophy Win comes hot on the heels of a Double Gold Medal achieved for Wild Rain Vodka earlier in May. This is just one of five medals achieved by Reefton Distilling Co. for their products in this year’s NZ Spirits Awards. Other medals won include Silver for Little Biddy Gin - Pink, Little Biddy Gin - Cask Aged (Bourbon) and Reefton Distilling Co. Tayberry Liqueur with Reefton Distilling Co. Blueberry Liqueur achieving Bronze.

Medals (Double-gold, gold, silver, bronze) are awarded on individual merit for each category as judged by a panel of national and international industry experts.

Having attained an impressive lineup of 33 awards over the past 32 months, including a platinum medal and Consumers’ Choice Award at the prestigious international 2021 SIP Awards, this West Coast business is one to watch.

The NZ Spirits Awards

The 2021 New Zealand Spirits Awards (NZ Spirits Awards) was the third such event held by the spirit industry of New Zealand. Presented by Spirits New Zealand Inc. and Distilled Spirits Aotearoa (NZ) Inc., the NZ Spirits Awards are a celebration of both New Zealand and internationally available spirits. The awards are made across seven categories: Gin, Liqueurs, Vodka, Whisky, Rum, Brandy, Botanicals and Other Spirits.

The organisers commented that the number of international entries has remained steady, however, 2021 saw a 100% increase in New Zealand entries as compared to the inaugural 2019 competition, with a total of 344 entries in 2021.

In their opening message, included in the NZ Spirits Awards 2021 Catalogue of Results -Ref1, the organisers stated that, ‘The New Zealand Spirits Awards aims to benchmark our local products against overseas imported spirits. Consumers can benefit from knowing they are drinking a gold medal New Zealand-born spirit, aligned with global quality.’