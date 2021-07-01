Round two for MTFJ

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 13:07

Another opportunity to provide local youth with long term work in Hurunui will be great for the future of our community.

Mayor Marie Black was thrilled that Hurunui District Council (HDC) received another $500,000 from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) for round two of the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme. MTFJ is a Government funded programme connecting local businesses with youth and those displaced by COVID-19, creating sustainable opportunities for both parties.

Mayor Marie Black said the MTFJ programme is one of the most exciting things to happen within our community.

"To partner with our community and be able to build trust between the programme, the businesses and the youth has been invaluable… it’s about knitting our young people with our community and creating these relationships."

HDC’s Business Recovery Coordinator Joni Howe and Business Recovery Advisor Chris King have been working hard behind the scenes, rapt to have received the news after placing their 50th youth in work. "I am really excited to be able to facilitate another community recovery programme. The support, guidance and upskilling to become work ready provides our youth with much needed confidence and resilience," said Joni.

Chris shares this enthusiasm and is grateful to be leading the programme here in Hurunui alongside Joni.

"It has been hugely rewarding for us, the community and of course our youth…. It’s great being a part of such a worthwhile initiative."

The current MTFJ programme will finish on the 30th of June, with the second round kickstarting on the 1st of July.

If you are a local business or know a youth who would be interested in joining this venture, please contact Joni or Chris at HDC, 03 3148816 or email mtfj@hurunui.govt.nz