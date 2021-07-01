Haere Mai to high pressure - MetService

|
Swells are easing, snow has cleared, and MetService is forecasting a string of fine days ahead. New Zealanders will welcome a sunny weekend. The change is driven by a high-pressure system that takes charge of Aotearoa’s weather through weekend and keeps its grip firm until early next week.
MetService meteorologist Andrew James says there are a few cold mornings ahead, "This high-pressure system hangs on for a few days, keeping conditions clear and calm for most. The cold air that brought the snow earlier in the week remains over the country too, and with nights largely cloud-free kiwis should expect a run of chilly mornings."
Frosts are expected in inland parts of both islands, while sea will moderate temperatures closer to the coast. Christchurch can expect to get down to -4C on Sunday morning, while the capital comes in at 6C, and Auckland doesn’t avoid the chill either at 4C.
James continues, "There are a few showers around the edges, but other than light sprinkles in the Far North, East Cape and down in Fiordland, New Zealand can look forward to a dry and mostly clear weekend." MetService anticipate excellent conditions in all the main centres for a variety of Matariki celebrations, and kiwis can take the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Clear skies for many places mean most kiwis will get a chance to view Matariki over the next few mornings.
The sunny conditions remain over most of the country until late on Monday when a low-pressure system affects the South Island, while high pressure persists over the north for a little longer.
