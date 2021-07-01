Living wage for bus drivers

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 14:50

Hawke’s Bay goBay drivers will be paid the Living Wage of $22.10 per hour from 1 July 2021.

The pay increase will be funded jointly by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Waka Kotahi.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, says the Regional Council and Go Bus Transport are proud to have worked together for the drivers, recognising the important work they do.

"With support from Waka Kotahi we’ve been able to make this increase to the living wage for our urban bus drivers," says Mrs Brunton.

"With almost 50,000 passenger trips each month across the goBay network, our bus drivers perform a valuable role in the Hawke’s Bay community, safely transporting passengers to their places of work, schools, shops and elsewhere."

The Living Wage will then increase to $22.75 on 1 September 2021.

Go Bus Transport Ltd Chief Operating Officer Nigel Piper says this is a great move.

"It’s great news that the Regional Council is making this possible, and it will certainly help our current drivers and improve recruitment of new drivers in a very competitive market," says Mr Piper.

Urban bus driver recruitment and retention has been an issue in Hawke’s Bay, with bus drivers leaving to become truck drivers and fruit pickers where they could earn a higher hourly rate.