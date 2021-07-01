Union backs injured workers at Port of Tauranga - Rail and Maritime Transport Union

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 15:59

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) is backing injured workers who have spoken out at Port of Tauranga.

Straddle drivers who have developed chronic injuries on the job have spoken to media anonymously after their concerns were side-lined by management.

The RMTU represents workers at Port of Tauranga and at C3, one of the stevedoring companies that operates in the Port of Tauranga.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union Central North Island Organiser Dasha Van Silfhout says there is no doubt there is a problem at the Port, and similar issues existed elsewhere.

"Straddle drivers work long shifts in sometimes difficult conditions, at night, or in poor weather."

Ms Van Silfhout says the physical and mental stress of the job came with a high cost for many workers.

She says the RMTU has approached C3 and the Port of Tauranga and are keen to see the issue resolved.

The Union is supporting calls for impact sensors on straddles which would measure the potential impact on straddle operators as well as machinery.

The RMTU view is that Port of Tauranga has a duty of care towards workers operating in the port, even if they are employed by contractors.