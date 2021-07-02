Chiefs Rugby Club raise over $15,000 for Variety - The Children’s Charity

Friday, 2 July, 2021 - 10:46

The Chiefs Rugby Club have successfully raised over $15,000 for their community partner Variety - The Children’s Charity and their Warm Hearts Winter Appeal. The money raised collectively contributed to the purchase of 45 beds, including bedding for kiwi kids sleeping on the floor, or bed sharing this winter.

The Club encouraged fans, members, sponsors, and stakeholders to donate to the charity via the Chiefs Rugby Club online store and several Gallagher Chiefs Trade Me auctions.

"Variety - The Children's Charity Performance Tees" were worn by the Gallagher Chiefs ahead of their fixture against the Melbourne Rebels in Sydney, which were signed and auctioned off. In addition to the Variety - The Children’s Performance Tees, Liam Messam’s 2020 MÄori All Blacks jersey and a signed 2016 Gallagher Chiefs jersey were also auctioned off. The Trade Me auctions were well received by the community, which collectively raised close to $7,250.00 for the charity.

Chiefs Rugby Club Chief Executive Officer Michael Collins thanked everyone who contributed to the cause.

"We are really proud to see our community, sponsors and stakeholders join us in supporting Variety - The Children’s Charity’s Warm Hearts Winter Appeal. We were overwhelmed with the support we received and to have raised enough money to ensure we have provided beds and bedding for almost 50 Kiwi kids in need is fantastic."

Variety - The Children’s Charity CEO Susan Glasgow said: "Variety - The Children’s Charity is so proud to partner with the mighty Gallagher Chiefs, who support our Warm Hearts Winter Appeal. This year the team and their incredible fans have raised enough money to provide beds and bedding packs to almost 50 tamariki across New Zealand. These beds will help prevent children being admitted to hospital with preventable respiratory illnesses linked to poor sleeping environments. What an amazing effort, we are humbled by your generosity, thank you to everyone who supported us".

Variety - The Children’s Charity’s Warm Hearts Winter Appeal aims to provide beds and bedding for 417 kids this winter to help Kiwi kids who are sleeping on the floor or bed-sharing this winter.

Donate: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/gallagher-chiefs-warm-hearts