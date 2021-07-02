Selwyn District Council responds to water reforms information

Friday, 2 July, 2021 - 11:13

Selwyn District Council is reviewing the information received yesterday from the Department of Internal Affairs on the government’s proposals for three waters reforms.

Mayor Sam Broughton says water is a hugely important resource for Selwyn and notes that over the past decade the Council has put significant ratepayer funding into developing a high standard of three waters infrastructure.

"In the past financial year alone the Council spent $21.8 million in upgrades and maintenance of our drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure, and we have committed to a significant investment over the coming 10 years in our Long-Term Plan," Mayor Broughton says.

"This investment has been planned in discussion with the people of Selwyn and responding to their priorities. We’ve received a clear signal from our community that the quality of their water services is a very high priority - in particular the safety and security of drinking water. We have responded with a future plan based directly on that feedback.

"We are yet to be convinced that there is a strong case for change and that the reforms proposed are the best option for people in Selwyn.

"However, we will be taking the time to carefully and thoroughly consider the information we have received from the Department of Internal Affairs.

"We will continue to meet and work with other South Island Councils, mana whenua and Internal Affairs to discuss these reforms. Our focus is seeking the best options for Selwyn, to ensure that whatever system operates in the future they receive the best water services and representation in the management of that system."