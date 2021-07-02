Friday, 2 July, 2021 - 17:07

Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti and KÄpiti Coast District Council launched the annual Maramataka today with an official ceremony at Katihiku Marae in Åtaki.

Maramataka is the traditional MÄori calendar, and is launched generally around the time of Matariki.

Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti invited NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki to produce this year’s calendar, who invited NgÄti Huia ki Katihiku to plan and design it.

Council Group Manager People and Partnerships Janice McDougall says the 2021/22 Maramataka marks 15 years of producing the traditional MÄori lunar calendar and 27 years of partnership for Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti.

"Today’s launch takes place on the rise of Matariki, a time to remember and honour those who have passed in the last year.

It is also an important time to celebrate and reflect on what connects us all in KÄpiti. Maramataka highlights the importance of mana whenua and their role in maintaining the health, wellbeing and prosperity within iwi and community," says Mrs McDougall.

KaumÄtua June Davis, Rakauoteora Te Maipi and iwi members from NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki and NgÄti Huia ki Katihiku, alongside the Mayor, NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Te Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai and Council staff shared stories, waiata and karakia at the ceremony.

Copies of the calendar are available from 5 July at all KÄpiti Coast District libraries and service centres, and cost $10 each.

To see an online copy visit our webpage: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maramataka/