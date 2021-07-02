|
Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti and KÄpiti Coast District Council launched the annual Maramataka today with an official ceremony at Katihiku Marae in Åtaki.
Maramataka is the traditional MÄori calendar, and is launched generally around the time of Matariki.
Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti invited NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki to produce this year’s calendar, who invited NgÄti Huia ki Katihiku to plan and design it.
Council Group Manager People and Partnerships Janice McDougall says the 2021/22 Maramataka marks 15 years of producing the traditional MÄori lunar calendar and 27 years of partnership for Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti.
"Today’s launch takes place on the rise of Matariki, a time to remember and honour those who have passed in the last year.
It is also an important time to celebrate and reflect on what connects us all in KÄpiti. Maramataka highlights the importance of mana whenua and their role in maintaining the health, wellbeing and prosperity within iwi and community," says Mrs McDougall.
KaumÄtua June Davis, Rakauoteora Te Maipi and iwi members from NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki and NgÄti Huia ki Katihiku, alongside the Mayor, NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Te Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai and Council staff shared stories, waiata and karakia at the ceremony.
Copies of the calendar are available from 5 July at all KÄpiti Coast District libraries and service centres, and cost $10 each.
To see an online copy visit our webpage: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maramataka/
