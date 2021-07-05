Will you become an Oldie and a Goodie and show your support? - Age Concern

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 08:43

Each year tens of thousands of vulnerable and isolated older New Zealanders come to Age Concerns around the country for help. In Auckland alone, Age Concern works with almost 10,000 vulnerable older kiwis - providing them with essential services and support to overcome abuse, neglect, loneliness, isolation and social issues impacting on them.

There are some stark national statistics too. Age Concern understands 20 per cent, or one in five older New Zealanders experience loneliness and isolation, and up to 10 per cent, or one in ten are victims of elder abuse.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, like other social agencies, Age Concern has seen an increase in need among the people it works with. Although for many of the isolated older people they work with the negative impacts of COVID-19 were just how their life is year-in-year-out.

Age Concern Auckland needs to fundraise $1,000,000 a year to deliver their crucial services, so the first time is mounting a community fundraising campaign - Oldie and a Goodie.

Age Concern Auckland CEO Kevin Lamb says getting older is not always celebrated here in Aotearoa, so the Oldie and a Goodie campaign aims to flip that around by getting schools, workplaces and the wider community involved.

"We’re aiming to raise awareness about our older New Zealanders with Oldie and a Goodie. We want people to find something old and meaningful to wear or to show and share and encourage people to donate to help us support the older people in need in our community," he says.

"We’ve recently had a big response to highlighted cases of elder abuse and loneliness among older Aucklanders but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We need community support to help our vulnerable elderly."

To support Oldie and a Goodie visit www.oldieandagoodie.co.nz .