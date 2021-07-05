New venue for Speak Up for Women meeting

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 15:01

The Dunedin City Council has worked with Speak Up for Women (SUFW) to find a suitable venue for a meeting where SUFW can exercise its rights of freedom of speech and association, and any health and safety issues can be suitably managed.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says, "The decision to cancel the SUFW booking at the Dunningham Suite at the Dunedin City Library was made on the basis of health and safety concerns, including:

1. the welfare and safety of the public using the Dunedin Public Library and Library staff, together with that of SUFW, its supporters and possible protesters, and

2. the potential for any damage to be caused to DCC property and our valuable Library Collections.

When we cancelled the booking, we stated that the DCC strived to ensure that its libraries offer an environment where all members of our community could feel welcome and safe.

The statement was intended to convey that before cancelling the booking we considered the competing interests of SUFW’s rights to freedom of speech and association alongside the health and safety concerns for people at the venue, including our staff, members of the public and those wishing to attend the meeting.

The statement was a reference to the concerns listed above, as when the DCC assesses the suitability of DCC venues for hire, we do not take into account the political views any hirer may hold.

The statement was not intended to convey the message that DCC agreed with any of the characterisations of SUFW which had been posted online."

Beth Johnson, spokesperson for Speak Up For Women says: "We are pleased to have DCC clarify the reasons for their initial cancellation of our venue booking, as our political opponents have been using the cancellation to denigrate our reputation.

"Today’s announcement from DCC makes it clear that their concerns rest solely on the management of protesters, and not the content or conduct of our meeting. I am pleased to announce that our Dunedin meeting will now be held on Saturday 24 July in Conference Room 2 of the Dunedin Centre."