Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group publishes final report - QLDC

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 15:56

Re-imagining Queenstown Lakes District’s economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing has been the work of the Regenerative Recovery Advisory Group (RRAG) over the past year.

Emerging from lockdown, and reeling from the immediate impacts of COVID-19, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) implemented a fresh engagement approach by inviting key thinkers and influencers from across the district to work together on the challenge.

Operating as a think tank and incubator, the RRAG’s foundational thinking, recommendations and emerging initiatives and have been published in their final report.

"Discussions with community leaders, diversification experts and government Ministers, combined with our proprietary research have shaped our insights" says RRAG Chair Simon Telfer.

"We recognised that our district’s history of extraction, geographic and connectivity obstacles and lack of large institutions all provide unique challenges."

Simon continued, "While it was the pandemic that catalysed our work, we ask our district’s leaders to also reflect on other scenarios like the climate crisis causing an influx of climate refugees or the implications of the inevitable Alpine Fault earthquake."

The report provides five principles to guide a regenerative recovery and showcases specific regenerative initiatives that have emerged during the RRAG’s tenure. It also outlines seven areas of recommended actions including investment in holistic community wellbeing, diversified economic development, the creation of clusters and impact investing via innovative public/private partnerships.

"The recovery conversation has matured over the past year. Regenerative principles are being expressed in many quarters, the need for economic diversification is universally recognised and sectors are embracing collaboration. We trust our insights will provide fresh ideas or continued validation for community leaders throughout Queenstown Lakes" says Simon.

Mayor Jim Boult thanked the RRAG members for giving their time and commitment over the past year. "Hearing from this independent body on such an important range of subjects has been incredibly valuable to the Councillors and the broader QLDC team. I also encourage all community leaders to look for ways to incorporate the principles and recommendations of the RRAG report in their work into the future. We will continue to consider the insight that they have delivered in our decision-making going forward."

The RRAG report can be downloaded at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recovery/regenerative-recovery-advisory-group