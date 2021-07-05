Encouraging Maori postgraduate scholarship in law

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 16:10

The Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation is pleased to announce a new scholarship to contribute to increasing MÄori postgraduate scholarship in law. This will be added to the suite of fellowships, scholarships, and grants for individuals offered by the Borrin Foundation.

The scholarship is offered in partnership with NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga, Aotearoa New Zealand’s MÄori Centre of Research Excellence. The Borrin Foundation - NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga Scholarship is for MÄori law graduates who wish to obtain a post-graduate degree in law overseas or domestically.

Justice David Goddard, Chair of the Grants and Scholarships Committee says, "We welcome this opportunity to support MÄori scholars who are future leaders in the legal world. The scholarship reflects the Borrin Foundation’s vision of an Aotearoa New Zealand that is just, inclusive, tolerant and free, where everyone understands the role and value of the law, and everyone enjoys the protection and opportunity that it provides."

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i, Chief Philanthropic Officer of the Borrin Foundation says, "We would like to thank Professor Jacinta Ruru, former co-Director of NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga for co-designing this initiative with us. We are grateful that the MÄori Centre of Research Excellence will provide support and manaakitanga to the successful candidate including via Te Kupenga o MAI, the MÄori and Indigenous scholar network under the leadership of incoming co-Director Professor Tahu Kukutai."

Professor Jacinta Ruru says, "This is a game changer for MÄori legal scholarship. This significant investment comes at a super exciting time in law where MÄori knowledge and ideas are being more and more heard. We are incredibly proud of this partnership."

Professor Kukutai says, "We are so pleased to work with Borrin Foundation to offer this scholarship, given our mutual vision of a socially just and flourishing Aotearoa. We have so many stellar MÄori legal scholars that are already demonstrating leadership in their own communities, and this opportunity will stretch their impact even further".

A pool of $80,000 will be available annually which may be awarded to one scholar or split between two individuals. Applications will open on 9 August 2021 and will close on 3 September.

More information on the eligibility criteria, how to apply for this scholarship and other fellowships and awards offered by the Borrin Foundation can be found here https://www.borrinfoundation.nz/fellowshipsawards/.