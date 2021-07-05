Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 17:51

Aerial compliance inspection scheduled for this week

Environment Southland will undertake its first aerial compliance inspection of the winter grazing season this week (weather permitting).

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said the inspection would be an opportunity to see how people’s planning has held up following recent wet weather and identify where further improvements are needed.

"Landowners need to be mindful of maintaining good management practices, including managing critical source areas and buffers, after heavy rain."

After two aerial paddock checks for winter grazing preparation in April, staff were encouraged by the amount of good practice and planning they witnessed.

Mr Phillips said most farmers appeared to have planned well and been prepared for winter, but the recent wet weather would have tested that preparation, so it was important to continue to keep a close eye on the situation.

"There is a significant and ongoing spotlight on winter grazing practices, and the joint approach we’ve been undertaking with MPI, Thriving Southland and industry groups continues to provide advice and information to help farmers understand what is expected of them."

The compliance and land sustainability teams will follow up on any issues identified during the aerial inspection. Anyone who sees something they're concerned about environmentally should get in touch with Environment Southland directly. "We’ll then be able to assess it and provide advice, and take things further if needed," Mr Phillips said.

He encouraged people to provide as much information as they could, including locations.

Mr Phillips said there was interest in intensive winter grazing activities on social media, but it didn't always provide the full picture, and photos could sometimes be misleading.

Last year the Government introduced new intensive winter grazing rules, which were met with some concern over the practical implementation from the rural sector.

In March, Ministers Parker and O’Connor announced the Government would defer the introduction of the regulations for a year until May 2022. However, rules preventing the expansion of intensive winter grazing still apply and there remains an expectation of improving practice.

"The Ministers have set clear expectations about what they expect to see over the next 12 months when it comes to winter grazing, which includes seeing measurable improvement," Mr Phillips said.

For pollution and environmental incident reporting, call the 24/7 Pollution Response Hotline on 0800 76 88 45. An online form can also be filled in - go to www.es.govt.nz for details.