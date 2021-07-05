Nominations now open for 2021 Environment Southland Community Awards

Monday, 5 July, 2021 - 18:04

This year the Environment Southland Community Awards celebrate 25 years of recognising Southland’s environmental champions.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said in those 25 years we’ve managed to recognise some incredibly inspiring people, projects and innovations.

"In 25 years we’ve had over 600 nominees and 155 individuals, farms, schools, community groups, businesses and innovators have had their achievements recognised in their respective categories."

"These awards have played an important role in recognising our environmental champions over the past 25 years. We’re incredibly proud of these awards and of the inspiring environmental leadership, innovation and action they have recognised since they first started."

The Environment Southland Community Awards started from humble beginnings with a small ceremony in the council chamber in 1996 where one winner was announced from about 20 nominees. The event has since grown to include an awards dinner that brings all the nominees together to celebrate and showcase their achievements on the big stage.

"My hope is that the awards continue to grow as the environment has a stronger focus in people’s day to day lives," Chairman Horrell said.

Nominations are now open for the annual awards, which look to recognise the achievements of the Southland community. This year, new categories have been introduced that reflect some of the environmental challenges the region is facing, including water quality and biodiversity.

"Our community is doing a good job of developing local solutions to local problems and it is important that we take the time to recognise and highlight those taking ownership of the issues."

Seven different award categories cater for all kinds of environmental projects and actions. The categories include individual, rural, education, community and business. The same project can be nominated in up to two categories.

Projects entered must be either located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region. People can nominate their own project or another project that makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Winning entries receive sponsored prizes that include cash or vouchers.

The 2021 winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held in Invercargill in late October.

Award nominations close on 30 July. More information can be found on the Environment Southland website www.es.govt.nz.

Nominations can be made online at: www.es.govt.nz/awards21