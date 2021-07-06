Twelfth greyhound killed at Palmerston North racetrack - SAFE

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 12:24

The dog Federal Fear broke his leg yesterday at the Palmerston North racetrack and was killed as a result.

This is the fourth dog killed by the greyhound racing industry since Grant Robertson announced his review on 16 April and the twelfth since 1 January 2021. A further 23 dogs suffered broken bones since the review was announced. There have been 199 injuries in total.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the Government needs to put the welfare of these dogs ahead of other interests.

"The greyhound racing industry has killed a dog a fortnight this year. It’s a national disgrace," said Appelbe.

"Our question to Racing Minister Grant Robertson is, what would you do if this was your dog?"

"The greyhound racing review was the right call, but the Minister must halt racing until it’s completed. Otherwise, dogs will continue to suffer."

The greyhound racing industry has come under tremendous pressure in recent months. Last week, the industry saw its fourth doping case in six months when Brian Goldsack was charged after presenting a dog with a prohibited substance to race.

The dog, Light Cruiser, was found to have been given diclofenac, a medication used to prevent or alleviate pain, swelling and inflammation and known to be dangerous to animals if ingested.

"How can we call ourselves world leaders in animal welfare whilst we sit by and watch dogs suffer each time a race is held?"

"It’s imperative that Minister Grant Robertson steps in to save these dogs from further pain and suffering by banning greyhound racing."