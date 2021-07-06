Council locks in Whirinaki Whare Taonga for another three years

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 13:19

Mayor Guppy met with the Expressions Arts and Entertainment Charitable Trust Chair, Peter Richardson, today to sign the Declaration of Trust (lease) for the next three years.

Council owns the land and the building that houses Whirinaki Whare Taonga, and the lease has been renewed every three years since its inception in 2003.

In addition to the lease agreement, Council also makes an operational grant to the Trust each year to assist them in funding the day-to-day operation of Whirinaki Whare Taonga.

"Signing another three year lease and management agreement, along with an increase in the operational grant, acknowledges the incredible work the team at Whirinaki are doing to engage, enrich, inspire and connect people with arts, culture, and events in our community" says Mayor Guppy.

"With a new name, a new extension recently completed, and some incredible exhibitions and events planned, Whirinaki is ready to take things up a notch" he says.

Chair, Peter Richardson, says ""Whirinaki is an integral part of our community, attracting local and national audiences, bringing to life art, culture and history and providing an outstanding events facility for a range of uses."

"We are grateful for the ongoing support we receive from Upper Hutt City Council and are looking forward to seeing Whirinaki Whare Taonga’s new chapter unfold."

The agreement will be reviewed again in 2024.