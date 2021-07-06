Matariki ki Taupo (Matariki in Taupo)

|
Celebrate Matariki in TaupÅ district at Whakanuia! An intimate evening of kapa haka and performing arts featuring NgÄ Taikura Å TÅ«wharetoa and special guest Whirimako Black performing this Sunday, July 11.
Event coordinator Piata Winitana-Murray said the event is supported by TaupÅ District Council to offer local Matariki celebrations.
"It’s great to be able to host NgÄ Taikura Å TÅ«wharetoa, the local kaumatua kapa haka group. They usually perform annually at Te Papa in Wellington as part of a nation-wide Matariki celebration but this year they’re performing in their hometown - so the community can enjoy and celebrate the beauty and energy of our kaumatua at home during Matariki.
"Also performing is one of Aotearoa’s most distinctive soul and jazz artist, Whirimako Black," said Ms Winitana-Murray.
Whirimako Black has been awarded Best MÄori Album, Best Jazz Album, a Silver Scroll for Best MÄori Composition, and in 2006 was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori music. Whirimako’s career spans eight albums across te reo MÄori and English, recording everything from covers of jazz standards, U2 and Stevie Wonder to NgÄi TÅ«hoe waiata and her own compositions, all in her signature, velvety smooth style.
Local kapa haka group Te Ahi Tipua, female performing art group Tupono Collective, and Matariki kÅrero and Kaupapa will kick-off the afternoon’s entertainment.
Sunday, July 11
3 to 6pm
Great Lake Centre
Tickets cost $5 and are available at trybooking.com/nz/HSX
