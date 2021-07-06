Matariki ki Taupo (Matariki in Taupo)

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 13:45

Celebrate Matariki in TaupÅ district at Whakanuia! An intimate evening of kapa haka and performing arts featuring NgÄ Taikura Å TÅ«wharetoa and special guest Whirimako Black performing this Sunday, July 11.

Event coordinator Piata Winitana-Murray said the event is supported by TaupÅ District Council to offer local Matariki celebrations.

"It’s great to be able to host NgÄ Taikura Å TÅ«wharetoa, the local kaumatua kapa haka group. They usually perform annually at Te Papa in Wellington as part of a nation-wide Matariki celebration but this year they’re performing in their hometown - so the community can enjoy and celebrate the beauty and energy of our kaumatua at home during Matariki.

"Also performing is one of Aotearoa’s most distinctive soul and jazz artist, Whirimako Black," said Ms Winitana-Murray.

Whirimako Black has been awarded Best MÄori Album, Best Jazz Album, a Silver Scroll for Best MÄori Composition, and in 2006 was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori music. Whirimako’s career spans eight albums across te reo MÄori and English, recording everything from covers of jazz standards, U2 and Stevie Wonder to NgÄi TÅ«hoe waiata and her own compositions, all in her signature, velvety smooth style.

Local kapa haka group Te Ahi Tipua, female performing art group Tupono Collective, and Matariki kÅrero and Kaupapa will kick-off the afternoon’s entertainment.

Sunday, July 11

3 to 6pm

Great Lake Centre

Tickets cost $5 and are available at trybooking.com/nz/HSX