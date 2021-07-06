Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 16:15

"I will break your Hate Speech laws before you’ve even had a chance to write them," says Apostle Brian Tamaki. "I will continue to speak from the Bible without hesitation."

"The Bible is the infallible Word of God. God’s Word is not Hate Speech! Truth is not Hate Speech!"

Apostle Brian Tamaki is in the process of preparing his submission response for the ‘Proposals against Incitement to hatred or discrimination’ that he will file and release within the next week.

"I see this proposed Hate Speech legislation for what it is...a direct and deliberate attempt to muzzle and silence the Word of God from the pulpit in this nation, for the self-serving agendas of other minority groups."

"There is only ONE true God, not many gods. There is only ONE faith! The Bible directly addresses false gods and religions, and so must Christians. Just as we differentiate between good and bad, so we must between truth and error with religious groups like Islam (who do not believe Jesus Christ is God), Hinduism, Buddhism, Atheism, Agnostics and others who serve false gods. We are a country founded on Christianity (Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Article 4), not Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism or any other religion."

There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all. Ephesians 4:4-6

You shall have no other gods before Me. Exodus 20:3

"I will also continue to quote scripture that admonishes all types of sin, whether the group is considered protected or not, as I live by the Word of God. When God prompts me to say something, I will say it, regardless of the consequences under any proposed Hate Speech legislation."

"I may well address the LGBTQIA community, Black Lives Matter movement, communism, socialism, and even governments when they propose harmful policies that cross scriptural lines."

"Unwarranted media frenzies over the past couple of years have revealed how minority groups see quoting scripture as being Hate Speech."

"I never speak or act out of hate or an intention to incite hatred or discrimination. I do not hate anyone or any group. I love all people regardless of who they are or what they believe. God is love! (John 3:16).

But Truth is not Hate Speech! To disagree is not Hate Speech! I boldly speak God’s truth in love not to hinder, but to help people. I may offend people with this truth, but I can not control how people chose to respond. The reality is that Destiny Church is probably the religious group that receives the most persecution, mocking, hatred, death threats and discrimination than any other group in New Zealand...even as Tangata Whenua. Despite this, we will fiercely defend the right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression for all New Zealanders."

"At the end of the day, whether I’m in or outside of prison, I’ll still lead people to Christ!"

"Our government also has a long history of attempting to silence strong MÄori leaders like Rua KÄnana through legislation such as the Tohunga Suppression Act 1907 (later repealed). It is my duty and calling by God to be a mouthpiece for God, as an unfettered tohunga ahurewa for my people, for their spiritual health and healing. This proposed legislation will be yet another mechanism to try silence and suppress many tohunga ahurewa, like me."

MÄtauranga (knowledge, world views and perspectives) from a tohunga ahurewa (chosen or appointed spiritual guide) is considered a taonga to MÄori.

Within MÄoridom and The KÄ«ngitanga, many KaumÄtua and MÄori religious leaders have publicly declared how they regard Apostle Brian Tamaki as a living MÄori Prophet, such as the likes of Rua KÄnana, T.W. RÄtana, Te Kooti, Te Whiti-O-Rongomai, Tohu KÄkahi, King TÄwhiao and Te Ua HaumÄne.

Apostle Tamaki is of NgÄti Maniapoto (Tainui) descent who enjoyed a close and special relationship with the late MÄori Queen Dame Te Arikinui Te Atai Rangikaahu and The KÄ«ngitanga.

Even sociologists, authors and religious commentators like Professor Peter Lineham have likened Destiny Church to other MÄori religious movements, including RingatÅ« and RÄtana, and drawn comparisons of Apostle Tamaki with the MÄori prophets.

Apostle Tamaki’s submission response will uphold in greater detail the following:

- that the authority of the Bible cannot be censored as hate speech.

- there is a history in this country of seeking to silence strong MÄori leaders and it must not be repeated through the proposed legislation

- the proposed legislation is an inappropriate response to the March 15 terrorist attack. This legislation would not sufficiently prevent a similar attack from occurring again.

- we will defend the rights of all people to speak and express their minds without the fear of retribution or punishment, and we expect the same level of freedom as MÄori and Christians. This proposed legislation is too ambiguous.

"As a Man of God, as a MÄori leader, I will not sit quietly on the sidelines and allow legislation to pass that censor what ministers can say in the pulpit, or suppresses what tohunga ahurewa can say on marae or in hui. We will fight this proposed legislation and we would ask anyone else who believes this too, to stand with us. The Word of God must be protected and upheld at all costs. This legislation creates a slippery slope, and Christians, MÄori and Kiwis alike need to unite and have their eyes wide open to the insidious agenda at work here."

Apostle Tamaki is calling for individuals who believe to show their support by signing his petition to protect the Word of God here - https://www.facebook.com/Truth-is-not-hate-speech-103120992045115/