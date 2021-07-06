Grape fungicide submissions open - EPA

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 16:34

The Environmental Protection Authority is seeking views on an application to import or manufacture Kenja, a fungicide to control bunch rot and powdery mildew in grapes.

Kenja contains the active ingredient isofetamid, which is not currently approved in New Zealand but is in use in Australia, Europe, the USA, Canada and Japan.

The applicant, ISK New Zealand, wants to import Kenja as a concentrate to be applied to grapes using ground-based methods.

The application is available to view on our website. Interested parties can also view our science memorandum to inform their submission on this application. The memo outlines the environmental and human health risk assessment of Kenja, carried out by our staff.

This publicly-notified application enables you to provide us with information you believe we should be aware of, such as beneficial or adverse effects, additional to those described by the applicant.

You have until 5.00 pm on 17 August 2021 to have a say.

