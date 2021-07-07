Tenants Invited to be part of University study on E-Bikes and E-Cars

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 09:29

Åtautahi Community Housing tenants living in Hoiho Lane, Karoro Lane, Korimako Lane, Waltham Courts, Tommy Taylor Courts, or Hastings Street East, are being invited to take part in a project run by Canterbury, Lincoln, and Otago Universities.

The universities are partnering with ÅCHT to explore how the new electric vehicle and e-bike trial starting this month, changes how residents get around.

Lincoln University researcher, Helen Fitt, says the project has some far-reaching aims.

"The ultimate goal of the research is to help New Zealand design better homes for happy and healthy New Zealanders," she says.

"But in the shorter term we want to work out how to make it easier for ÅCHT’s tenants to get around and do the things they need to do and want to do."

ÅCHT commercial and development manager, Ed Leeson, says the research will focus on a ground-breaking initiative.

"Understanding whether people are open to making shared vehicles a preferred transport option could be a big help as our communities plan for the future," he says.

The trial is the first of its kind in the country and could influence the way other communities are designed.