Variety key part of school holidays fun in Napier

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 12:02

Napier Libraries is about so much more than books - and the activities these holidays are a great way to introduce children to what they have to offer.

From Saturday (10 July) until 25 July the Napier and Taradale Libraries are hosting 3D printing workshops, Dash coding robot challenge, scavenger hunts, adventure board games, a colouring competition, magical themed story times, magic workshops and more.

In the winter reading programme, designed for 4 to 18-year-olds, participants are set a goal of reading 5 to 10 books between now and 29 August. Besides checking in with the librarians to tell them what they’ve discovered, they have a chance to pick up a spot prize or two along the way, and take part in a celebratory finale.

"The library runs the reading programmes to support and encourage the love of reading and early literacy. Parents have found the programmes great for keeping up their child’s reading over the holidays. It’s great to see the next generation engaged and enjoying their library," says Mary-Anne Pay, Community Engagement Lead at Taradale Library.

To find out more about the Winter Reading Programme, or to enrol online, go to napierlibrary.co.nz. The full programme for school holidays activities can also be found here.

Napier City Council’s other facilities are also hosting special activities for these school holidays:

National Aquarium of NZ - learn about the nine Matariki stars, make your own origami star, write your wish and thoughts on it, then add it to the community kete. Special story times are on weekdays at 11.30am. These activities are free with a general admission ticket from 10-25 July.

Napier Municipal Theatre - hosting two amazing, entertaining shows, Let it Go - the songs of Frozen 1 & 2, performed twice on Thursday 15 July, and Wind in the Willows, on stage six times between 22-24 July. There’ll also be a special story time in the Pan Pac foyer at 1.30pm, Tuesday 13 July, when one of the cast members will read excerpts from Kenneth Grahame’s classic book as part of Napier Libraries school holiday programme. Get your tickets from napiermunicipaltheatre.co.nz.

Par2 MiniGolf presents Goofy Golf - bring your ‘A’ game to the first ever Goofy Golf event, 9.30am to 4pm, Wednesday 21 July. The Pacific Pro-Am course will be transformed by local businesses who have created various themed obstacles across the course for that extra fun challenge! There’ll be spot prizes and the chance for players to vote for their favourite themed course/hole. Standard entry charges apply.

MTG Hawke’s Bay - join us for our reopening on 24 July. To celebrate, we have a weekend of activities planned, new exhibitions to share, a food truck, performances and more.